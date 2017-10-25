Samuel L. Jackson is Teaching an Online Acting Class [video]

If you want to learn how to act really, really loud . . . and fight snakes on planes . . . your time is NOW. SAMUEL L. JACKSON will teach an online acting class for a mere $90.

It’s being offered through MasterClass, which has already done similar seminars with Steve Martin, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, and Martin Scorsese.

Sam’s class will be available sometime this winter, and it’ll include more than 20 video lessons, a downloadable workbook, and the ability to submit questions to the man himself.

Of course, he’ll only answer the ones he WANTS to, because he’s Samuel L. Mother[Effin’] Jackson. (???)

Sam says, quote, “I hope students learn that there’s no limit to what they can make-believe. By the end, they’ll be able to walk into a room, present their best self, and be happy with the result.”