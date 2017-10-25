Taco Bell Is Coming Out With A Kit Kat Quesadilla

FoodBeast reported that Taco Bell is introducing a new treat!

It’s the Kit Kat Quesadillas! Taco Bell restaurants in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area are testing Kit Kat-stuffed quesadillas, which they’re calling “Chocoladillas.” The gooey treats, which consist of a tortilla folded around melted chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat candy bars, are selling for just a buck.

There’s also a Twix version available for a limited time.

Went back for proof. Taco Bell Kit Kat Quesadilla. So now there’s something online about it. https://t.co/MZNDwS0ESF —

Paul Kratt (@Sappharad) October 10, 2017

