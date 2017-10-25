Taco Bell Is Coming Out With A Kit Kat Quesadilla

By Bre
Filed Under: Kit Kat, Kit Kat bar, Quesadilla, Taco Bell
(Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

FoodBeast reported that Taco Bell is introducing a new treat!

It’s the Kit Kat Quesadillas! Taco Bell restaurants in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area are testing Kit Kat-stuffed quesadillas, which they’re calling “Chocoladillas.” The gooey treats, which consist of a tortilla folded around melted chocolate and pieces of Kit Kat candy bars, are selling for just a buck.

There’s also a Twix version available for a limited time.

Taco Bell Caramel Chocoladilla

//s.imgur.com/min/embed.js

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live