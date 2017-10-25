Wienerschnitzel Is Adding Tamales To Their Menu For The Holidays

Filed Under: Wienerschnitzel, Holidays, tamales, Menu
A fisherman makes 'white charales' tamales in a small building near the shore of the Cuitzeo lagoon on January 10, 2012 in Michoacan state, Mexico. The tamales are sold to different cities in Mexico the same day. The local fishermen presently have their fishing reduced due to the low level of the water of the lagoon, maintained solely by the rainfall of the rain season and by small streams from the surrounding area. Fish trade and agriculture are the main livehood of the families who people the shores of the lagoon. AFP PHOTO/ Omar Torres
(Photo credit OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)

Everyone looks forward to the holidays. Whether it’s the traditions, food or the weather, there’s at least one thing that gets individuals into the holiday spirit.

Speaking of food, tamales are a staple during the holidays. The warm masa-wrapped meal always puts a smile on faces.

Wienerschnitzel is joining this tradition as they announced they will be serving three special shredded beef tamales this holiday for a limited time.

Guests can choose from a Classic Tamale (topped with chili and cheddar cheese), a Southwest Tamale (topped with guacamole, jalapeños, chili, and cheese), or a Hatch Tamale (topped with green chilies, chili, and cheese).

The tamales will be available at all participating Wienerschnitzel locations beginning Oct. 30 and will be sold through the month of December.

Waiting for my stomach to stop rumbling…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live