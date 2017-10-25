male engagement ring, ring, engagement

Yes, There Is A Male Engagement Ring [video]

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Engagement, male engagement ring, ring
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

I think it is about time this has come to the forefront. There are rules when it is time to by your partner an engagement ring. You can Google it, and this is what will pop up.

CURRENT ENGAGEMENT RING BUYING RULES.

1) The Three Months Gross Salary Rule. This rule stipulates that if a man makes $80,000 a year, he should spend $20,000 on an engagement ring!

2) The Age Rule. Another crazy rule is for the man to buy a quality ring whose size is equivalent to the age of the woman.

Trust me it goes on and on. Now, what does the opposite partner get in return beside you saying…YES!  Nothing!

That has changed starting today. The male engagement ring is buying your partner a Rolex.  YES…A ROLEX! Think about that after he puts a ring on it!

There’s something to Rolexes—something that makes them worthy of coveting. The iconic aspect. That crown logo that lurks in the background of Wimbledon matches. Yes, they are expensive but so is that nice shiny rock we just put on your finger.

Check out what GQ says about the male engagement ring by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live