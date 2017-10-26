‘Bad Boys’ Spin-off Is Coming To Television

Complex reports a ‘Bad Boys’ spin-off show hitting the small screen and you will never guess who the show surrounds.

Gabriel Union’s character, Special Agent Sydney Burnett, is rumored to be the focus of the upcoming show. Rumor has it that the show is currently in the works, but no one has yet to comment nor confirm anything.

No one has even commented where the show could possibly air.

Some may recall Agent Sydney Burnett as an undercover DEA agent from ‘Bad Boys 2’ who had a relationship with Will Smith’s character, Mike Lowrey.

Rumors of a ‘Bad Boys 3’ sequel was being spread for a while but in an interview with Martin Lawrence he shut down those rumors.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Lawrence said. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen […] I’m there, I’m ready right now […] If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”