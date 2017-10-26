Cardi B Sued By Model For $5 Million For Mixtape Cover

TMZ is reporting that Cardi B & her management is being sued by a model for $5 million dollars for using his image without permission.

The model’s name is Kevin Brophy and his image is used on the cover of Cardi B’s mixtape “Gangsta B*tch Music Vol 1”.

His back is full of tattoos & his picture appears on the cover in a sexual position with Cardi where you can see his distinct tattoos.

Brophy claims that his pre-K son alerted him of the picture and keeps asking him what he’s doing in the picture.

Brophy is seeking $5 million in a lawsuit against Cardi and her management.

