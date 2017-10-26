Chrissy Teigen Freed The Nipple On Snapchat

Complex reported that Chrissy Teigen had a wardrobe malfunction and ended up showing her nipple on her Snapchat story on Wednesday, October 26.

It took a while before Teigen noticed what had been exposed when her assistant sent her a message and deleted the Snapchat.

What is it like being an assistant in Hollywood, you ask? pic.twitter.com/Eo4qolTLxK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

Earlier today, Thursday, Oct. 26, she went to social media and Twitter to make a public apology about what had happened.

for immediate release pic.twitter.com/c6226cR6eJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 26, 2017

She may have apologized but there is no need when model received no backlash but instead was send a lot of encouragement from fans.

Yooooo @chrissyteigen babe, ya nipple is out in your spray tan n game Snapchat. just warnin ya.. But like, free that nip girl! pic.twitter.com/Bnk2O0tPd4 — xxallblack (@xxallblack) October 26, 2017