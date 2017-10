If you live in Folsom, be on the lookout for an escaped prisoner!

The Sacramento Bee has reported that a man named Todd Willis has escaped from Folsom State Prison, and he has been missing since 8 a.m. this morning (October 26).

Police believe Willis manged to walk away from the minimum-security housing facility he was staying at in the prison.

He’s described as being 6’1” tall and 270 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest.

