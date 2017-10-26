How To Get Paris Hilton’s Unicorn Mist Spray

Once the weather starts getting colder, skin tends to feel drier. That’s where mist sprays come in to save the day.

Paris Hilton is releasing a limited edition Unicorn Mist spray that can be used for many purposes, including as a makeup setter, toner, and all-around skin refresher. The website says that the spray is made with all-natural ingredients and wasn’t tested on animals.

The bottle comes in a pretty holographic bottle, but there isn’t any kind of glitter or shimmer in the actual product.

So excited to announce that my Limited Edition Unicorn Mist preorder launches on Tuesday Oct 24th! I've always loved the scent & effects of rose water. 🌹 So I developed & created this magical #UnicornMist for all of you to have beautiful skin! Preorder yours at UnicornMist.com ✨🦄✨#ParisHiltonSkincare 👑 A post shared by Paris Hilton Unicorn Mist (@parishiltonunicornmist) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The product is currently available for pre-order online, but there hasn’t been an official release date, Bustle reports.

