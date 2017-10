After Migos released ‘C U L T U R E II,’ Quavo hit the internet with a little tease of what could be a new single or album in the works.

Rapper released a few silent videos on Instagram with Chance The Rapper, Drake, Donald Glover, and Lil Yachty.

Could these be proof that another single if not album will be coming out soon?

Information about where the video took place is unknown but below you can see for yourself of what may come in the future from Migos.

