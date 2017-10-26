nudes, nude app, nude pictures,

New App Keeps Your Nudes Private

By Tony Tecate
(Photo MIKE NELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

A new app was designed to move any nude pictures you might have on your camera to a password-protected vault.

The app, called Nude, uses artificial intelligence to scan through your photos and pull out any sensitive images it can find. After storing it in the app behind a password, it then deletes the image off your camera roll and gets rid of any backups that might have drifted to iCloud or Flickr or Google.

So … This Nude app stops the world from seeing your naughty pics. Some computer geeks wrote the app. What’s stopping them from having access to everything you’ve got?

