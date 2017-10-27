injection, over eating, science, scientists

Injection Will Help You Stop Over Eating [video]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Scientists have been encouraged in their quest to develop an injection that could stop you from overeating.

Researchers have been working with mice, rats and monkeys – and were able to get overweight animals to cut the amount of food they were eating by half, just by giving them a weekly injection.

Getting skinny from a weekly injection seems like a much better deal than eating spinach salads and grinding it out on the treadmill every day. Unless … you hate shots, of course.

