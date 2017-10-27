iPhone X Sells Out Within Minutes. However, People Are Not Happy

With the release of the latest Apple iPhone comes the typical preorder controversy that typically follows big tech items.

The iPhone X will officially ship on Nov. 3, but those looking for Apple’s latest smartphone were able to try to preorder on Friday and the first available batches sold out in mere minutes.

CNET reports only a few models were left after just 10 minutes of opening the preorder lines at 12:01am Pacific time, with shipping delays of up to three weeks already noted on certain carriers.

As the preorders went on, the delays began to tally up.

By the time half an hour had gone by, consumers were hit with a month or more delay on “all models from all US carriers”; the wait time in the UK and Australia was even longer.

In a Tuesday interview with BuzzFeed News, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, in response to word of a “constrained” supply, that “we’ll be working as hard as possible to make as many as possible.”

Are you willing to wait for an iPhone X?