Kellogg’s Sends Out Apology After Cereal Box Sparks Outrage [Photo]

When purchasing boxes of cereal for their kids at the grocery store, parents never think about what could be on the actual box nor worry about anything that could be deemed inappropriate.

Well, Kellogg’s is making parents think twice when choosing what breakfast to select.

The major cereal brand is under fire right now for creating some unintentionally racist Corn Pops box art on their latest packaging.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s was informed of their mishap by Marvel writer Saladin Ahmed, who took to Twitter to voice his complaints. Ahmed called the art racist because the only brown Corn Pop in the entire packaging was working as a mall janitor while all of the other Corn Pops are having fun.

The cereal company was quick to apologize, however, and was something that Ahmed voiced appreciation for in a later tweet.

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017

Kudos to Kellogg’s for cleaning up their mess.