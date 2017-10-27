Principal Spent The Night On School Roof After Losing A Bet With Students [Video]

One Michigan school principal met his match when he challenged his students to raise $20,000 for an annual school fundraiser.

The bet? If they raise the amount in a certain time, he will spend the night on the school’s roof.

Looked like principal Steven Vercellino had to pack his belongings for a cold night out as the students succeeded in just three weeks.

Last Thursday, he got up on the roof and set up camp, including a tent, sleeping bag, and heater—and even a nightstand, a lamp, and Halloween decorations. As the students left school for the day, they saw him already up on the roof.

“There was a lot of squealing,” the president of the school’s PTA tells Today. “They were very excited.” He had to come down for parent-teacher conferences, but was back on the roof in time for students to return at night to visit him.

The temperature hit around the 40s but friends, students and families comforted him during his night as they got him coffee, hot chocolate and even a pizza.

He only ended up sleeping about two hours, then went to work for a full day and stayed after for the school’s evening trick-or-treating event.

“I made a challenge and I lost. But actually I won, because the kids raised $20,000,” Vercellino, who is in his eighth year as principal of the school, told Fox 2 Detroit last week. “I’m running out of challenges that will stump these kids,” he added to WXYZ from the roof. “They’re amazing and they rise to the occasion each time.”

Past challenges have included lip-syncing “Shake It Off” and riding a tricycle while wearing a costume.