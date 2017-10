Teddy Geiger is starting the process to become a woman.

According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter opened up on Instagram after a fan asked him about his changing appearance.

🙋🏻hi A post shared by Teddy Geiger (@teddygeiger) on Oct 27, 2017 at 12:03am PDT

Though Geiger’s biggest hit was the 2006 song “For You I Will (Confidence),” Geiger’s still been in the music industry and has written multiple platinum-selling songs for artists like Shawn Mendes and One Direction.

We wish Geiger the best with everything going forward!

