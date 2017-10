#Repost @theshaderoom ・・・ #PressPlay: Congrats to #CardiB and #Offset! They just got engaged!! ❤️ A post shared by 1025 KSFM (@1025ksfm) on Oct 27, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Congrats to Offset & Cardi B who just got engaged at a concert in New York last night.

Offset broke out the ring while Cardi had the mic in her hand and her reaction was hilarious.