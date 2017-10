This is why you don’t piss off your fans!

MTO News has reported that R&B singer Omarion recently performed a concert in Namibia but barely anyone showed up…..

According to South African TV presenter Phil Mphela, the singer had blown off a press conference before the show and that might have annoyed people into blowing off the concert in return.

Omarion showed up in Namibia, REFUSED TO SHOW UP AT A PRESS CONF. AND Namibians paid him back in kind by not showing up to his concert 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/KwGsGCmSzO — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 28, 2017

Even worse? The concert was free for most people…

