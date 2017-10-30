Campus Officer In Hot Water After Mocking Colin Kaepernick With Halloween Costume [Photo]

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on December 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

An officer of the University of Nevada, Reno Police Dept. is under scrutiny as his viral photo of him wearing a tasteless Colin Kaepernick Halloween costume over the weekend.

The officer in hot water is Antonio Gutierrez, who wore a Kaepernick jersey with a “Will stand for food” sign while sporting an afro wig and a fake nose in an effort to make fun of the QB.

According to TMZ, Chief Adam Garcia issued a statement condemning Gutierrez saying, “For those who have seen the Halloween costume of one of our officers apparently mocking a citizen who has chosen to take advantage of his constitutional right to protest, I offer my sincere apologies.”

“Members of our profession are held to a higher standard and denigrating another — on or off duty — is insensitive for its lack of respect and lack of understanding on how others may negatively view their actions and may be impacted.”

Kaepernick was the Wolfpack’s QB from 2007-10 before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

