Chance The Rapper Will Be Hosting ‘SNL’

XXL Mag reports that Chance The Rapper will be hosting Saturday Night Live with rapper Eminem as special guest. The two rappers are set to be on the comedy sketch show on November 18.

Instead of performing on the show as he has done numerous times in past series, this will be Chance The Rapper‘s first time hosting SNL.

SNL has confirmed the two being on in November by posting on Twitter the names of hosts and guests that will be featured on the show for the next three weeks.

Other stars who are going to be on future episodes include Miley Cyrus, Larry David, Tiffany Haddish, and Taylor Swift.

Chance The Rapper has also confirmed his spot as a host on Saturday Night Live on Twitter. WARNING! NSFW language is used in the tweet.