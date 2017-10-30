Fight Attempt From Migos Rappers Offset & Quavo Fail

It has been an eventful week for rappers in Migos, especially for Offset. On Friday Offset proposed to ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper Cardi B. But before this happened, Migos rappers Offset and Quavo failed at trying to fight a guy twice their size on Thursday night.

According to Hot New Hip Hop the two rappers tried to jump the guy outside of a New York concert venue.

TMZ has video of the two trying to jump the man but as you can see in the video below, both come up short and end up just flailing their arms around.

TMZ reported that sources denied police presence when the incident occurred. This could mean that this altercation was in one form or another an act of street justice.

Migos’ representatives were contacted to comment on the incident, but no comment was returned.