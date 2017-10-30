Gas Prices To Go Up 12 Cents In California Starting Wednesday

Filed Under: 12 Cents, California, Gas, jerry brown, November 1, tax
BERLIN - MARCH 23: A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. German President Horst Koehler said on Sunday higher petrol prices is the surest means to convince traditionally car-loving Germans to seek more environmentally-friendly alternatives, and his comment has already sparked the ire of the automobile lobby.
(Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The new California gas tax will officially take effect on Wednesday, adding 12 cents per gallon of gas in throughout the state.

Under Senate Bill No. 1, the gasoline tax will increase by 12 cents, from 18 cents to 30 cents per gallon, the Los Angeles Times reported after Gov. Jerry Brown signed the legislation in April.

Officials say the money will go towards improving roads and transportation.

“Safe and smooth roads make California a better place to live and strengthen our economy,” Brown said in a news release at the time. “This legislation will put thousands of people to work.”

The bill goes into effect Nov. 1.

