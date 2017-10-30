Halloween Takes Violent Turn As Fights Break Out At California’s Great America [Video]

Filed Under: California's Great America, Fights, Halloween Haunt, robbery, Taser

Despite being known as a place full of smiles and fun times, California’s Great America in Santa Clara took a violent turn on Saturday as dozens of visitors were assaulted by groups of thieves at the park’s Halloween Haunt even over the weekend, according to news reports.

Santa Clara police said they responded to reports that upwards of 100 people, mostly teens, were harassing guests at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Most fled before officers were on scene but one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of theft, said Lt. Dan Moreno.

Several park patrons reported being confronted by bands of youths in the park’s Halloween exhibits who took their wallets and phones. One visitor reported that a robber was armed with a Taser. Some of the victims fought back against their attackers, while others ran for the exits.

Many suffered minor injuries.

