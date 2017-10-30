Jersey Shore Returning To MTV!! [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Floribama Shore, Jersey Shore
(Photo by Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images)

Party’s here! For those of you who couldn’t get enough of Jersey Shore be ready for MTV’s newest Floribama Shore, airing Monday, November 27.

Sadly the original cast that we grew to love will not return to the show but there will be eight new cast members we can grow to love. The new cast will consist of eight southerners in their early 20’s that will be taking over the Florida Panhandle.

MTV has released a teaser for their new show on Facebook and that can only mean more gym, tanning, and laundry to be happening again this November!

The four guys and girls will be living what could be their best lives and going to the shore with new relationships, new shenanigans, and of course new drama.

For updates on the series premiere of Floribama Shore check out MTV News.

Watch the duck phone teaser below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live