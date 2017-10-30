Jersey Shore Returning To MTV!! [VIDEO]

Party’s here! For those of you who couldn’t get enough of Jersey Shore be ready for MTV’s newest Floribama Shore, airing Monday, November 27.

Sadly the original cast that we grew to love will not return to the show but there will be eight new cast members we can grow to love. The new cast will consist of eight southerners in their early 20’s that will be taking over the Florida Panhandle.

MTV has released a teaser for their new show on Facebook and that can only mean more gym, tanning, and laundry to be happening again this November!

The four guys and girls will be living what could be their best lives and going to the shore with new relationships, new shenanigans, and of course new drama.

For updates on the series premiere of Floribama Shore check out MTV News.

Watch the duck phone teaser below: