Netflix Cancels ‘House Of Cards’ Amidst Kevin Spacey Scandal

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the season 4 premiere screening of the Netflix show "House of Cards" in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2016. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm
(Photo credit NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Following allegations of sexual misconduct against star Kevin Spacey from actor Anthony Rapp,  Netflix has decided to cancel the hit show “House of Cards” after it airs its sixth season in 2018.

Variety broke the news Monday afternoon.

Netflix shared an official statement:

Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon (who served as show runner up until Season 5), tweeted a reaction to the accusations against Spacey, and said that while nothing inappropriate transpired on his set that he was aware of, he will not condone such behavior.

How do you feel about the show’s cancellation?

