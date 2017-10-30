‘Stranger Things’ Actor Charlie Heaton Denied US Entry Over Drugs

Filed Under: Chealie Heaton, Cocaine, denied, Jonathan Byers, Stranger things
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Charlie Heaton during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A law enforcement official says “Stranger Things” actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles.

The official said Friday a customs canine sniffed Heaton’s luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found traces of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn’t arrested because the amount wasn’t enough to warrant any charges.

The official couldn’t discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. His publicist didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live