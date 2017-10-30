The New “Hot” Criminal Is a Female Gang Member From Fresno

Apparently a lot of guys are into the “neck tattoos and angry facial expression” look.

For the past few years, there’s been a trend where criminals occasionally go viral because of their “hot” mugshots, and here’s the latest one . . .

A 20-year-old female gang member named Mirella Ponce was arrested on Monday in Fresno, California. She had a stolen gun in her car, so she was arrested on two felony weapons charges.

The Fresno Police Department put her mugshot up on Facebook and it quickly got THOUSANDS of likes and comments . . . including a bunch from dudes who fell in love with Mirella at first sight.

Here are some examples: Quote, “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart” . . . “armed, beautiful, and super dangerous, I love them crazy” . . . and “I [will] just go bail her out. Free this hot gangster chick.”

And while maybe some people might not find her gorgeous, we’ll give her this . . . she definitely looks DANGEROUS. She’s got tattoos all over her neck and chest, she’s wearing a leather jacket, and the look on her face says, “I HATE YOU.”