Woman Sues Sephora After Claiming She Got Herpes From Their Lipstick

TMZ reported that a California woman is suing Sephora after allegedly claiming that she received herpes from sampling one of their on display lipsticks inside of a Hollywood store back in October 2015.

According to the lawsuit, the Hollywood Sephora store cared more about selling their products than their customers’ oral health.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims that she was diagnosed with herpes by medical professionals and that she had never had cold sores nor herpes before her visit inside of Sephora.

Lawsuit documents state that, ‘Sephora failed to clearly warn the woman and other customers of the risk of getting herpes or other diseases from trying on the lipstick samples.’

The woman claims if she knew about this health risk she would have avoided the samples. She also reports that other lipstick companies have proven methods on how to avoid getting herpes from testing their lipstick samples, but Sephora cared more about making profit than to inform her about the risk of getting herpes.

TMZ has reached out to Sephora regarding the lawsuit but representatives of the company have yet to reply back.