alcohol, breathalyzer, wrist band

Wristband Tells You When Your Officially Drunk [video]

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Alcohol, Breathalyzer, wrist band
Photo by: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images

For years, we’ve been able to buy over-the-counter breathalyzers, the kind that you blow into to see your blood alcohol level.

Well, there’s a new technology that lets you see your blood alcohol level in real time, on your smartphone, by just wearing a wristband.

The BACtrack Skyn is a simple bracelet that you strap on your wrist that connects wirelessly to your smartphone.

As you drink, your skin releases molecules of alcohol that this thing senses — and then calculates with an app just how drunk you’re getting. The app will even let you set alarms to let you know when you hit certain levels.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live