Wristband Tells You When Your Officially Drunk [video]

For years, we’ve been able to buy over-the-counter breathalyzers, the kind that you blow into to see your blood alcohol level.

Well, there’s a new technology that lets you see your blood alcohol level in real time, on your smartphone, by just wearing a wristband.

The BACtrack Skyn is a simple bracelet that you strap on your wrist that connects wirelessly to your smartphone.

As you drink, your skin releases molecules of alcohol that this thing senses — and then calculates with an app just how drunk you’re getting. The app will even let you set alarms to let you know when you hit certain levels.