Company Offering Non-Smokers More Vacation Days

A company is giving their non-smoking employees an extra 6 vacation days per year to make up for the breaks that smokers take to light up…

Independent.co.uk says that a Japanese marketing firm is giving its non-smoking staff six additional vacation days per year “to make up for the time off smokers take for cigarette breaks.”

The new policy came into place after non-smokers complained that they were working more than their colleagues who smoke. The company’s CEO put the policy in place in the hopes that more of his employees will quit smoking.

