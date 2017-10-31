drake, motorized luggage, scooter, airport

Drake Zooms Around Airport On Motorized Luggage [video]

By Tony Tecate
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Drake’s such a big star that he doesn’t carry his bags anymore — they carry him. In a new video making the rounds on social media, Drizzy whizzes through the airport on a motorized piece of luggage.

In the clip, he weaves through travelers without being spotted, while rocking a grey sweatsuit and a big grin on his face. And he’s not exactly incognito — the 6 God’s luggage even has visible OVO owl branding, which makes it all the more surprising no one recognized him.

skrt skrt | 🎥 @ovomark

A post shared by HotNewHipHop (@hotnewhiphop) on

