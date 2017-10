You can now enjoy a beer that was inspired by your favorite Stranger Things police officer, Chief Hopper!

Short’s Brewing in Michigan recently released a Chief Hopper Double IPA beer, which was inspired by David Harbour’s character on Stranger Things.

The beer has 9.2% alcohol content, which means you’ll probably enjoy the second season of the show – which is on Netflix now – even if it doesn’t live up to the first season.

See the beer HERE!