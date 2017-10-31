The Weeknd Gets Emotional During Performance Post Breakup

By Short-E
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There’s a video that has surfaced from The Weeknd’s tour last night and he appears to be emotional during one of the songs he was performing.

Yesterday the news came out that The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke up and you can read about that here. 

There is still no official word on why the two broke up even though there’s all kinds of speculation since Selena has been hanging out with her ex Justin Bieber lately.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE WEEKND’S EMOTIONAL PERFORMANCE

The lyrics to the song say “I hope you find somebody to love.” 

SOURCE : Mediatakeout  

