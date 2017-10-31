Trailer Released For Horror Flick ‘Slice’ Starring Chance The Rapper [WATCH]

A year after A24 announced a secret collaboration with Chance the Rapper, a teaser trailer has emerged for Slice. The film was shot on the low in Chicago last summer and is about an outlaw who’s framed for a killing spree that targets pizza delivery boys, according to IndieWire.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but it does confirm that Zazie Beetz, of Atlanta fame, and comedian Paul Scheer will also be starring in the movie. Austin Vesely is directing the movie, who’s worked with Chance on his videos before for “22 Offs,” “Brain Cells,” “Juice,” “Sunday Candy,” and “Angels.”

Watch the trailer below.