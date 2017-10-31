Yeezy Is Back To Making Music!

Yeezy hasn’t released any new content since his latest album ‘Life Of Pablo‘ until now!

G.O.O.D. rapper Kanye West has joined CyHi The Prince in his newest single, ‘Dat Side.’

XXL Mag reports the two rappers collaborated on the newest single for Cyhi’s forthcoming album ‘No Dope On Sundays.’

Dat Side‘ features a verse where Yeezy talks about people who have done him dirty in the past.

“People claim they praying for you, really they be preying on you/All this shit is weighing on you, don’t look back, they gaining on you/”Ye, look down, they aiming for you, all this shit is draining on you/And the people claim to know you, put ’em on, get famous on you/Then they go and blame it on you, you just good, they can’t ignore you,” raps Yeezy.

Check out ‘Dat Side‘ for yourself.

Could this be him throwing shade towards Jay-Z? Could this be Kanye’s version of calling people out? Will Yeezy be releasing any new music soon?

