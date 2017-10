A woman from Lithuania just set up a Kickstarter for a new non-caffeinated coffee drink for dogs . . . and it’s called ROOFFEE.

As of last night she only had one donor. Her name is Agota Jakutyte. She says it’s a serious product, not a joke . . . but she didn’t know what a roofie was. She came up with the name by combining the words “roots” and “coffee.” But now she’s planning to change it which I think is a good idea.

Check out her Kickstarter video by clicking here.