Apple Has Secretly Been Cataloging Photos of You Wearing a Bra [pics]

Believe it or not, Apple has secretly been cataloging photos of you wearing a BRA for the past year.

And if you want to see what they’ve got, go to the Photos app on your iPhone . . . hit the little magnifying glass at the top for search . . . and type in “bra” or “brassiere.” Boom. You should see any pictures you’ve taken in a bra, tank top, or bikini.

It's true. If u type in "brassiere" in the search of your iphotos, it has a category for every boob or cleavage pic you've ever taken. Why. pic.twitter.com/KWWmJoRneJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 31, 2017

So how is this NOT a huge violation of your privacy? Here’s what Apple would say.

One: They’re not JUST cataloging photos of you in a bra. Their artificial intelligence goes through and catalogs tons of different things, from guacamole to polka dots, to make it easy for you to search for them. There’s a list of 4,432 different things total.

And two: Those searches only work locally, on your phone. It’s not like they’re uploading a bunch of your bra photos anywhere else, or syncing your pictures to a server where the analysis is done. So technically, it’s private and secure.

But still, it’s weird that they don’t also search photos for men’s underwear, like boxers or briefs. And as far as we know, there’s no way to turn the auto-cataloging off.

Check out more by clicking here.