Now you can drink wine and not worry about points.

Truett-Hurst Winery and Weight Watchers have teamed up on a low-calorie white wine.

The wine, called Cense, is a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand’s Marlborough region.

A glass is just 85 calories (or 3 Weight Watchers SmartPoints). A typical glass of white is about 120 calories. By the way … wine is the second most tracked beverage on the Weight Watchers program.

Get your bottles by clicking here.