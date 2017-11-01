T-Pain Suing Lil Wayne For Over $500,000

By Nina
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For DirecTV)

Lil Wayne just got hit with a major lawsuit, and it’s coming from former collaborator T-Pain.

According to TMZ, T-Pain is claiming Wayne hasn’t paid him the over $500,000 he’s owed for producing the hit album Tha Carter III.

That amount could be even higher though, as the money T-Pain is owed is based off of royalty payments from album sales and that album sold over 3.2 million copies in the US alone!

Amusingly, T-Pain and Lil Wayne collaborated on the song “Got Money” on the album, and money is exactly what T-Pain is looking for now…….

Read more about it right here!

