This Is How To Sleep With Your Favorite Rapper [pics]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

What if we told you you could sleep with your favorite rapper and it would only cost you $75?

A new company called Soft Ass Rappers has come up with a custom series of hip-hop-themed pillows featuring the likenesses of artists including Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West and Chance the Rapper. There are also plush versions of ASAP Rocky, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Frank Ocean and Rihanna.

Each of the designs is based on the artist’s “signature facial expression” — except for the meme-worthy “Crying Drake.” The 100 percent polyester pillows were designed by Caleb Thomas. After the original batch sold out in minutes at the Paris store Colette, you can now cop them online.

Check out the full range of designs at SoftAssRappers.com.

Hopefully these artists are getting a check — or we’re guessing this company will catch a lawsuit.

