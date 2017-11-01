Trick-Or-Treater Finds Blade In Halloween Candy

Filed Under: Blade, Candy, Finds, Halloween, Oregon
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Nestle Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars are displayed on a shelf at a convenience store on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Nestle USA announced plans to remove all artificial flavors and FDA-certified colors from its entire line of chocolate candy products, including the popular Butterfinger and Baby Ruth candy bars, by the end of 2015.
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A recent scare hit a family in Beaverton, Oregon on Halloween night when a mother says her daughter found a blade in her candy stash. KOIN reported the story.

The woman says she took her kids trick-or-treating near NW Cornelius Pass Road and NW Quatama Road. Her 13-year-old daughter found the blade inside a Twix bar after getting home.

The blade appeared to have possibly come from a pencil sharpener. It’s unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed before the girl touched it.

Officials have since cautioned parents to inspect candy closely.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live