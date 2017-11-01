pumpkin pie, FDA, squash

Your Pumpkin Pie Probably Contains Absolutely Zero Pumpkin

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: FDA, pumpkin pie, squash

As you eat a few dozen pumpkin pies over the course of the next two months, here’s something that hopefully WON’T ruin your experience:  They don’t even have a TRACE of actual pumpkin in them.

Here’s why.  The FDA says that canned pumpkin can be made from pumpkin or from squash.  And it turns out squash tastes better, it has a better consistency, AND it’s cheaper to grow and produce.

So that can of pumpkin pie filling you buy is almost certainly 100% squash.

But . . . it can legally say “100% pumpkin” on the label, because the FDA doesn’t see any difference between pumpkin and squash.

Check out more about pumpkin pie by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live