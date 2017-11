In recent interview with Montreality, French Montana said that a project featuring A$AP Rocky is currently in the works.

The two rappers have a history of collaborations together with songs: ‘East Coast (Remix),’ ‘Off the Rip (Remix),’ and ‘Work (Remix).’

“Me and Rocky got a project […] We’re supposed to be coming out with it real soon,” said French Montana.

Check out the interview below.