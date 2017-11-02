The buzz is, Hov is having serious problems putting butts in the seats. There have been reports of single-digit ticket prices, cancelled concerts and half-empty arenas.

At the Honda Center on Friday night, you could see Hov and opening act Vic Mensa for as little as $6. And just a couple nights later, a scheduled tour stop in Fresno was scrapped, presumably due to poor ticket sales.

His next show is Friday in Phoenix at the 18,000-seat Talking Stick Resort Arena. There are still thousands of tickets available at Ticketmaster, many around 25 bucks. If that price keeps coming down, it’s not a good sign for the remaining 30 dates of the 4:44 tour.