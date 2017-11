What a moment! Suzette, sharing in the making of her sister’s star. “They don’t give this honor to everyone, so I’m beyond honored... to be able to participate in the making of it, priceless.” - Suzette Quintanilla #SelenaQStar #WalkofFame

A post shared by Selena Quintanilla (@selenaqofficial) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT