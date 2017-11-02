The Rejection Hotline…Take This Number Down Ladies

Rejection hotline … The website The Mary Sue has created a phone number that women can give out to creepy, overly persistent guys.

It’s called the Mary Sue Rejection Hotline and when a guy dials or texts the number – (646) 926-6614 – he gets a message that states: “Oh hello there. If you’re hearing this message, you’ve made a woman feel unsafe and/or disrespected. Please learn to take no for an answer and respect women’s emotional and physical autonomy. K THANKS.”

Find out more about the hotline by clicking here.