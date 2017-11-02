Tyrese Gibson Threatened To Leave ‘Fast And Furious’

Tyrese Gibson won’t be in the next ‘Fast And Furious’ movie if Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returns as a costar.

Gibson, also known as Roman from the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, took to Instagram on Wednesday about his opinion on The Rock, known in ‘Fast and Furious’ as Hobbs, returning to the film.

Insider reported that Gibson threatened not to return to Fast 9 as Roman if ‘The Rock’ returns as Hobbs.

“FYI I was never mad at The Rock – I was just mad that he was “pitched” an idea privately and said yes to it without thinking of what I’m dealing with personally,” Gibson wrote in his post.

Earlier this week, Gibson has publicized that he is currently dealing with a legal battle involving his ex-wife over the custody of his daughter Shayla.

