Losing Weight Can Save You $30k

By Tony Tecate
A new study has found that being fat is expensive.

Researchers calculated just how much being overweight affects both medical costs and lost productivity at work.

A 40-year-old who can drop enough weight to go from being considered obese to being just overweight ends up saving an average of $18,000 over the rest of their life. Dropping some extra weight and getting classified as “normal weight” leads to a savings of about $31,000.

And, it’s never too late to get going, as losing weight at any age – even beyond 80 years old – saves money.

