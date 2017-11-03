Taco Bell May Have Just Hinted Of French Fries In The Near Future

Del Taco is known for having tacos and french fries on their menu, a mixture of two cultural foods.

Taco Bell is strayed away from putting fries on their menu for a while, focusing 100% on Mexican food. However, this may change in the future.

It all started with the above tweet from Blink-182 bass player and singer Mark Hoppus, who put Del Taco over Taco Bell because of the fact that they had fries.

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

Taco Bell was not afraid to respond with a hint.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

As previously mentioned, Taco Bell was testing out nacho fries in some select locations, and even had a single restaurant selling the same cheesy spuds alongside plain, seasoned ones.

Based on that and Taco Bell’s recent Twitter hint, it’s very possible that one or both of these items could be hitting restaurants nationwide soon.