14-year old Giovanni Melton is the teen police say was shot by his father.@News3LV pic.twitter.com/dTnli6mGWg — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) November 3, 2017

A Nevada man shot and killed his 14 year-old son (pictured above), for allegedly being gay.

The boy’s former foster Mother claims that Wendell Melton “hated the fact that his son was gay.”

She also claims that the father once pulled a gun on his son when he was caught with his boyfriend.

Here is the statement from the Henderson Police Department below:

